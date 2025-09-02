Welcome back students!

The City of Guelph extends a warm welcome to all new and returning students at University of Guelph and Conestoga College this 2025/2026 school year. Guelph is a great place to live, and we’re glad you’re here.

If you’re new to the Royal City, or returning for the school year, we want to help you make the most of your time in Guelph by ensuring you have all the information you need about safety, transportation and City services.

Getting around Guelph

There are lots of ways to get around Guelph! Some of the most popular transportation methods for students are walking, biking, and taking the bus. As a University of Guelph or Conestoga College students at Guelph campuses, a bus pass is included with your student fees and provides unlimited transportation on Guelph Transit buses. Your student ID card is your bus pass!

Find information about Guelph Transit routes and schedules by visiting the Guelph Transit webpage.

Guelph also has an active transportation network, with multi-use trails for walking and cycling, and protected bike lanes to get you to your destination safely. Learn more about cycling and walking in Guelph.

Garbage and Recycling

If you’re living off-campus this year, it’s important to get to know your waste collection schedule and how to sort your garbage, organics and recycling. Download the free Guelph Waste App to sign up for email or phone reminders about your waste collection schedule and access the Waste Wizard sorting tool from anywhere.

Ditch single-use plastics! Starting in September 2025, businesses in Guelph must accept customers’ reusable containers for food orders, whether the food is eaten on-site or taken away. Alternatively, businesses can provide their own reusable containers instead. Learn more about the Single-Use Items Bylaw.

Tenant Rights and Safety

Renting off-campus? You have the right to be safe in your home. Shared rental housing in Guelph is regulated through the various city bylaws and Provincial Fire and Building Codes. The City of Guelph also offers free rental unit inspections to ensure that minimum safety standards are met. Learn more about your rights as a tenant and how to book a free inspection.

Bylaw Information

Guelph’s rules about parking, garbage and recycling, property maintenance, and noise might be different than the rules in your old neighbourhood. Some key bylaws you may want to become acquainted with are: parking, noise and nuisance parties, e-scooters, and property standards.

Report bylaw concerns to (519) 837-2529 or by using the Report a Problem Map.

Emergency Services

Guelph Police, Guelph Fire and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics are here to help. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency. Learn more about emergency services in Guelph.

Alert Guelph is the City of Guelph’s public alert messaging system. Sign up online using only your postal code to get critical public safety messages during severe weather events, large-scale power outages and health outbreaks.

Stay Connected

Guelph.ca remains the primary source for all City-related news and information. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, Bluesky and Threads to stay informed about City programs, news and upcoming events.