City making progress on housing and affordability, despite economic challenges

Guelph, Ont., July 3, 2025 – A new report shows Guelph is making steady progress towards its housing and affordability goals, even in a challenging economic climate.

The 2024 Growth Management and Affordable Housing Monitoring Report, going to Council on July 15, shows how Guelph is ensuring a strong housing supply, adding more affordable rentals and offering a wider mix of housing types.

“It’s no secret that Canada’s housing market is experiencing major economic difficulties right now — this is what developers, both big and small, are consistently telling me,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “High interest rates, along with changes or potential changes in upper levels of government, are slowing down new home sales, so housing starts aren’t where they should be. Yet City efforts continue to create opportunities for approvals, with more initiatives to come. The proactive steps taken by staff and Council set up Guelph to be housing-ready when things rebound.”

Key highlights from the report:

More affordable housing options: Guelph issued a record 325 building permits for additional dwelling units (ADUs) in 2024. The City also exceeded its target for affordable secondary rentals — 25 per cent of new units were rented at or below the Province’s affordability benchmark.

Guelph issued a record 325 building permits for additional dwelling units (ADUs) in 2024. The City also exceeded its target for affordable secondary rentals — 25 per cent of new units were rented at or below the Province’s affordability benchmark. More homes on the way: Guelph has 6,056 units in its short-term housing supply — enough for 6.4 years of development. The City also surpassed its long-term supply target, with 23.5 years of designated and available land for housing (target: 15 years).

Guelph has 6,056 units in its short-term housing supply — enough for 6.4 years of development. The City also surpassed its long-term supply target, with 23.5 years of designated and available land for housing (target: 15 years). More housing choices: A more balanced housing mix is emerging, with more townhouses and apartments available for buyers and renters.

A more balanced housing mix is emerging, with more townhouses and apartments available for buyers and renters. Smart land use: The City exceeded its intensification and greenfield density targets, helping more people live closer to jobs, services and transit.

Positioned for future growth

While fewer new homes are starting construction right now, the City is ready to support homeowners, nonprofits and builders when the market improves. Over the last year, the City of Guelph has taken steps to make it easier and faster to build, including:

“We’ve laid the groundwork to support more housing as we navigate economic uncertainty around tariffs and trade action,” said Jayne Holmes, Deputy CAO of Infrastructure, Development and Environment. “We’re working with homeowners, nonprofits and local builders to understand development plans, reduce barriers and find solutions — making it easier and faster to build the homes Guelph needs, now and in the future.”

These actions are part of the City’s work through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) action plan and the Housing Affordability Strategy, which aim to speed up housing development and improve the supply of homes.

To learn more about how Guelph is growing and improving housing options, read the full Growth Management and Affordable Housing Monitoring Report or visit guelph.ca/housing.

Resources

Rachel Gardner-Ursel

Advisor, Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-766-2671

[email protected]