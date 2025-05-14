City of Guelph supporting affordable housing with new seed funding for non-profits

Guelph, Ont., May 14, 2025 – To help meet the rising need for more affordable housing, the City of Guelph is inviting non-profits to apply for up to $25,000 in seed funding.

Registered non-profits and charitable corporations can use the funding to cover pre-construction costs such as feasibility studies, site plans and planning fees.

“We know many people are struggling to find a home that they can afford. These grants will help remove barriers to bringing more affordable housing to our city,” said City of Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “We all need to work together to solve the housing crisis, and we are pleased to support the work of non-profits through this new program.”

The Affordable Housing Seed Funding Grant program is one of the priority actions in the City’s Housing Affordability Strategy. The strategy aims to bring more housing that is affordable to Guelph over the next decade.

The City is now accepting applications for seed funding on a rolling basis. The City will convene three times each year to evaluate proposals based on how they address local housing needs.

To learn more and apply, please visit the Affordable Housing Seed Funding page on guelph.ca.

Quick facts:

Who can apply? Registered non-profits and charitable corporations.

Registered non-profits and charitable corporations. How much is available? Individual grants of up to $25,000, with $100,000 in total funding available per year.

Individual grants of up to $25,000, with $100,000 in total funding available per year. How can grants be used? To support pre-construction costs (see list of eligible expenses on the Affordable Housing Seed Funding page on guelph.ca ).

To support pre-construction costs (see list of eligible expenses on the on ). Is there a deadline? The City will accept applications on a rolling basis.

Resources

Media Contact

Rachel Gardner-Ursel

Advisor, Strategic Communications

Strategic Communications and Community Engagement

City of Guelph

519-766-2671

[email protected]