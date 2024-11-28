Notice of intention to pass an amending bylaw to remove a holding “H” symbol

In accordance with Section 36 of the Planning Act R.S.O 1990 c.P.13., Guelph City Council intends to pass a Zoning Bylaw Amendment to remove a Holding ‘H’ symbol from the City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, as amended.

The lands affected by the proposed amendment are municipally known as 210 College Avenue East. The subject lands are shown on the Key Location Map below.

The lands are currently zoned “Low Density Residential with holding provisions” (RL.1(H1)) under Zoning Bylaw (2023)-20790, as amended. The H1 holding provision is to be in place until servicing concerns have been addressed to the satisfaction of the City.

Engineering staff have reviewed the proposed application and are satisfied that they meet City requirements. The City can therefore remove the Holding ‘H1’ symbol from the lands to permit development in accordance with the regulations of the RL.1 Zone.

The General Manager of Planning and Building Services will consider the proposed Zoning By-law Amendment to remove the Holding ‘H’ symbol accordingly.

Key location map

Eric Rempel, Development Planner

Planning and Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2617

[email protected]