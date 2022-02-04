Kids ride free on Guelph Transit for one-year pilot

Get an OnYourWay fare card by March 1

Guelph, Ont., February 3, 2022 – Starting March 1, kids five to 12 years old can ride Guelph Transit for free with a registered OnYourWay fare card.

Get a child fare card for free by March 1. After that, cards will cost $5.

How to get a fare card

Visit a select retailer

Get a blank OnYourWay fare card at select retailers. Upload your child’s government-issued identification online and then register the card at onyourwayreload.guelph.ca/login.

We can mail it to you

Avoid the line up and fill out an online form to have a fare card mailed to you. You must provide your name, contact information and upload your proof of eligibility with government-issued identification. We’ll mail you the pre-registered fare card, ready to use!

Visit ServiceGuelph or Guelph Transit

Get a card and have it registered at ServiceGuelph, located at City Hall at 1 Carden Street, or at Guelph Transit’s administration office at 170 Watson Road South on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring government-issued identification and we’ll help you register the card. Fare card sales at City recreation facilities are currently paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About the program

The one-year pilot program will run until February 28, 2023. Children four and under can continue to ride on Guelph Transit buses for free without a fare card. We’ll use rider data collected by tapping fare cards to understand how often the program was used to evaluate the program’s success.

For more information

[email protected]

519-822-1811