Your water bill will now come from the City of Guelph

Guelph, Ont., June 10, 2026 – The transition for the City of Guelph to takeover billing for water, wastewater and stormwater services is complete. You can expect to receive your first bill containing your new City of Guelph account number during this June’s billing cycle.



For everything related to water billing with the City, visit guelph.ca/waterbill.

The new online Water Bill Portal

Through the online customer Water Bill Portal, you can view their water bill and account balance, sign up for, change or cancel pre-authorized payment plans, and enroll in e-billing.

To log in to the Water Bill Portal, you can:

Login with the same email and password used to access your existing Guelph Property Tax Portal profile or,

Create a new Water Bill Portal profile with a valid email address (see instructions how).

Using your first water bill from the City you can link your unique account number to your online water bill profile.

Sign-up for a pre-authorized payment plan through the Water Bill Portal

Pre-authorized payments are a convenient way to pay your water bill. The amount due on your monthly bill will be paid automatically from your bank account on the due date. If you have not already done so, please login to the Water Bill Portal and set up a pre-authorized payment plan.

To sign up for a pre-authorized payment plan you will need:

Your bank account information Direct deposit information sheet or a void cheque



Other Resources

For more information

Utility Billing and Collections Team

519-837-5627

[email protected]