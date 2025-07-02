Road work and lane reductions start in the north end of Downtown Guelph

Multiple streets are impacted including Woolwich Street, Norfolk Street and Baker Street

We’re working to revitalize Downtown Guelph and we’re kicking off the summer with two projects that will impact streets in the north end of Downtown. You’ll notice local access only on Baker Street and overnight paving on Woolwich Street, Norfolk Street and Baker Street.

While Baker Street work focuses on streetscaping and infrastructure upgrades, the paving program targets surface improvements on key connecting roads. Expect increased construction activity and plan alternate routes where possible.

Work on Baker Street began on June 23 and the work on Woolwich Street and Norfolk Street will begin around July 7, 2025.

These projects are working towards making Downtown more accessible for everyone. It will be more pedestrian friendly, provide easier access to transit routes and create spaces for all to enjoy. At the end of this work, you will notice new bicycle lanes, better functioning transit stops and an upgraded intersection at Woolwich Street and Baker Street that will include a Veteran’s crosswalk. Woolwich Street will have one lane of traffic in each direction as well as parallel parking on both sides of the street.

For the full details about the two sections of work, please refer to the construction notices:

Stay informed at guelph.ca/construction.

For more Information

Kyle Gibson, Manager Technical Services

Engineering Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]