Construction notice: Baker Street lanes reduced starting June 23

Notice date: June 17, 2025

What’s happening:

We’re finishing the work on the Baker Street roadway starting with new asphalt, curbs, gutters, and sidewalks. Once complete, the street will be complete with trees, furnishings and lighting.

Why:

We’re upgrading Baker Street as part of the complete transformation of the Baker District. Once the finishing work is complete, Baker Street will be an enjoyable space that will invite people from across Guelph to visit Downtown.

When:

We’ll begin work on June 23 and are planning to complete it in November. Work will be phased to ensure local traffic access is maintained.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Baker Street will remain open to local traffic only and all access to businesses will remain. There will be periodic closures of Baker Street.

Sidewalks: The sidewalks on the west side of Baker Street will be temporary closed. Pedestrian access will be added on the east side of Baker Street to accommodate the closure of the sidewalks on the west side of the street. Follow the provided signage for pedestrian access.

Private driveway access: Businesses and private parking lots will be accessible throughout construction. Follow the signage for access.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Stephen A. Gazzola, Project Manager

Facility Design & Construction

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3886

[email protected]