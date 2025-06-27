Construction notice: Paving preparation work on Woolwich Street, Norfolk Street, and Elizabeth Street

Notice date: ​June 27, 2025

What’s happening:

​​We’re completing paving preparation work on Norfolk Street, Woolwich Street and Elizabeth Street as part of the Downtown Annual Paving Program. This work includes repairs to curbs, sidewalks and manholes in the area. Once completed, we’ll repave these roads.

Why:

​​This work will help make it easier for you to get around Downtown Guelph and improve safety for everyone travelling in the area.

When:

​​We expect construction to start on or about July 7, 2025, and will take approximately 3 weeks to complete, weather permitting. Overnight paving is scheduled to begin the week of July 21, 2025. Road paving updates will be shared at guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Expect lane reductions and/or lane shifts during construction. Please follow all posted signs and flag personnel around construction zones.

Sidewalks: Some sidewalk sections will be closed temporarily; however, pedestrian access will be maintained through the construction area.

Guelph Transit: No changes.​

Waste collection: ​ No changes.

Private driveway access: ​Construction may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction