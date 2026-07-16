Lower Wyndham Street set to reopen as Downtown construction project hits first major milestone

The milestone paves the way for increased traffic access and represents a major step forward for the Downtown project.

Guelph, Ont., July 16, 2026 – Great news for Downtown Guelph: the first milestone in Phase 1 of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program has been achieved on schedule, reflecting strong progress during this phase of work.

The City of Guelph is pleased to share that work on the lower section of Wyndham Street, between Wellington and Carden Streets, will be completed by July 19. The contractor, Steed & Evans, has delivered this important milestone on schedule, with only a small amount of work related to the Metrolinx (railway) underpass remaining.

“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of everyone involved. I’m very proud of the City team for their commitment to excellence in project planning, oversight and delivery, and appreciative of the responsiveness and partnership shown by Steed & Evans throughout this work,” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer for the City of Guelph. “As we continue revitalizing our Downtown, I encourage residents to shop, dine and explore locally. Supporting Downtown businesses during construction will help ensure they remain a vibrant part of our community for years to come.”

This body of work is really helping to build the foundation for Downtown Guelph’s future. By upgrading critical underground infrastructure and creating capacity to support future growth and development, the project will strengthen the Downtown core. Beyond these infrastructure improvements, renewed streetscapes and public spaces will help create a brighter, more welcoming Downtown for residents, businesses, and visitors to enjoy.

“I am incredibly proud of the entire team working on this phase of the program,” said Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie. “From our City staff to the contractor to the Downtown Guelph Business Association – everyone across the Guelph community has pulled together to support our Downtown merchants. Let’s keep it up! It’s great to see this project continuing on time and on budget.”

Keeping Downtown accessible and open for business

Downtown is the heart of our city, and Downtown businesses are the pulse that keep it beating. It’s important to support local, because every purchase made Downtown is an investment in the future of our community. Community input has been instrumental to the project, helping shape its direction through early engagement, ongoing feedback, and the continued support of local businesses and Street Captain program volunteers.

As work continues, the City remains committed to helping Downtown businesses navigate construction and encouraging residents and visitors to continue supporting the local business community by:

Making Downtown accessible and easy to navigate Free two-hour parking on-street and in the Macdonell Lot Enhanced and adaptive wayfinding signage Downtown detour maps that evolve as construction progresses Maintaining continuous Transit access to Guelph Central Station A short-term and accessible parking options map

Providing support to businesses A detailed Construction Mitigation Plan Business Delivery Access Plans to ensure businesses can efficiently get what they need Funding business supports through the Guelph-Wellington Business Centre

Attracting visitors and economic activity Downtown Encouraging people to continue shopping, dining and attending events Downtown Creating a Downtown marketing strategy Funding to enhance or expand Downtown events

Strong community partnerships and communication Maintaining ongoing collaboration and two-way communication with businesses and the community Regular engagement with the Downtown Guelph Business Association Creation of a Street Captain program Monthly Construction Cafés Downtown Construction Office and Downtown Ambassador Social media, newsletters and project updates on Diggable Downlow every Monday



As always, access to businesses will always remain open and accessible during construction.

What’s next for the project

Starting by July 19, Wyndham Street will reopen to:

two-way traffic between Wellington Street and Farquhar Street, and

one-way traffic towards Carden Street from Farquhar Street.

The Carden Street and Wyndham Street intersection will also fully reopen to vehicles and pedestrians with regular access to Guelph Central Station.

Steed & Evans is also set to begin the second milestone for the Wyndham Street reconstruction, which requires a full closure of the Macdonell and Wyndham Street intersection. Construction was planned so both intersections were not closed at the same time, so with Carden and Wyndham opening, this closure is expected to also begin July 19 and continue for approximately one month.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph