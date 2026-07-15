Construction notice: Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street intersection full closure beginning July 19

Notice date: ​ July 15, 2026

What’s happening:

Starting on or about Sunday, July 19, construction work for replacing aging sewers and watermains within and around the Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street intersection will begin. The work within the intersection is expected to take approximately one month, weather permitting. To help complete the work as quickly as possible, night work is planned in this area.

This work is in conjunction with the Wyndham Street full closure which began March 30 and working its way up with construction starting at Wellington Street East and also up to Quebec and Douglas Street in various stages of completion.

For weekly updates for this project, visit Diggable Downlow.

Why:

This work is part of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program, which is a multi-phased project that will span the next decade within Downtown Guelph.

Phase 1 of this work (Wyndham Street) will replace aging sewers and watermains (some over a century old) to ensure safe and reliable service for generations to come. As we restore the area, we’re also taking the opportunity to upgrade roads, sidewalks and cycling facilities. In addition, we’re modernizing the streetscape in Downtown Guelph. While streetscape improvements are a valuable secondary benefit, the heart of this project is about renewing essential infrastructure to support a resilient and thriving Downtown.

When:

Work will begin on or about July 19 and is expected to take approximately one month, weather permitting.

Changes during construction*:

Traffic lanes: The intersection at Wyndham Street North and Macdonell Street will be fully closed. There will be no through vehicular traffic.

Sidewalks: Pedestrian access east and west through the Macdonell Street intersection will not be permitted. Please follow the wayfinding and detour signage.

Guelph Transit: ​

Detoured routes during construction:

No additional routes affected

Impacted bus stops:

801 (Wyndham Street at Fountain Street southbound),

6067 (Macdonell Street at Wilson Street eastbound), and

6068 (Macdonell Street at Wilson Street westbound)

Visit guelphtransit.ca for more information about stop changes and route detours.

*For full changes relating to traffic, Guelph Transit, sidewalks, waste, and access to businesses and Guelph Central Station during the overall Wyndham Street construction, please see the original Wyndham Street closure construction notice.

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Maxine Koehler, Downtown Construction Ambassador/Project Coordinator

Capital Planning and Growth, Engineering & Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3913

[email protected]