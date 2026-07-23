Guelph’s progress report points to gains in services, housing, climate and downtown renewal

Guelph, Ont., July 23, 2026 – The City has released its 2025 Progress Report, offering a clear and transparent look at how the priorities in the Future Guelph Strategic Plan are being turned into tangible results across the community.

From reducing barriers to housing to expanding Guelph’s tree canopy, the report highlights practical actions the City is taking to improve quality of life for Guelph’s growing and diverse community.

“This report is about transparently tracking progress while showing what that progress looks like daily in our community,” said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. “It’s also about showing the actions being taken to improve services that help make our community feel vibrant and connected.”

Key highlights from the report include:

The City continued to advance Indigenous relations, including sharing the first progress report on the Indigenous Relations Framework.

Community spaces remained in high demand, with more than 300,000 visits to recreation and culture facilities.

New infrastructures moving ahead, including the South End Community Centre, which remains on track and on budget to open this fall.

Environmental stewardship continued, with nearly 1,000 homeowners signing up for the Guelph Greener Homes program and 400 homes completing energy efficiency upgrades.

Made substantial progress on the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program including completing the design and tendering of Phase 1, Wyndham Street from Wellington Street to Woolwich Street.

“Serving a growing and diverse community like Guelph means continuing to improve how we deliver services for our residents,” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer, City of Guelph. “We remain focused on strengthening our programs and services while maintaining the infrastructure our community depends on, so Guelph continues to be a great place to live, work and play.”

Overall, the 2025 Progress Report provides an honest assessment of where the City is delivering on its commitments and where continued effort is required. It also reflects the City’s commitment to transparency and accountability to the community.

Community members are encouraged to explore the full report and learn more about how the City is tracking progress against its strategic priorities at guelph.ca/progressreport.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph