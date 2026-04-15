Guelph Transit to discontinue the OnYourWay Mobile App

The app will no longer work as a method of payment for Guelph Transit fare as of July 27, 2026

Guelph, Ont., April 15, 2026 – The OnYourWay mobile app will no longer be available to download or use as of July 27, 2026. The app no longer meets current customer service standards. As a result, Guelph Transit is exploring other modern methods of payment.

As of today, app users who do not have a physical OnYourWay fare card may transition from the app to the card for free. We will waive the $5 card fee to riders making the switch. Free cards will be available until July 28, 2026 and can be picked up only in person at:

As of today, app users who do not have a physical OnYourWay fare card can get one for free from any of the locations listed above. Free cards will be available until July 28, 2026.

As of June 15, 2026, app users will no longer be able to add money onto their mobile app account

app users will no longer be able to add money onto their mobile app account As of July 27, 2026, the app will no longer work, and it will not be available for download via the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Other ways to pay transit fare

With the app being discontinued as a method of payment on July 27, these are the other ways riders can pay transit fare:

OnYourWay fare card

Day passes

Cash

University of Guelph student card or Conestoga College Guelph Campus student card

Looking ahead, Guelph Transit will be expanding payment options to include debit, credit and digital wallet tap payments on buses as an additional way for riders to pay transit fares.

For more information

Ujjwal Verma, Manager, Transit Business Services

Guelph Transit

City of Guelph

519-822-1811

[email protected]