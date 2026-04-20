Guelph residents’ water bills will come from the City of Guelph in June 2026

Guelph, Ont., April 20, 2026 – Beginning in June 2026, the City of Guelph will be responsible for the administration and billing of water charges in the city. The transition follows Alectra Utilities’ decision to discontinue billing municipal water utilities. In June, customers can expect to receive one bill from Alectra for electricity and one bill from Guelph for water.

“As the City begins managing water, wastewater, and stormwater billing in June, we’re fully prepared to support residents through this transition. The reliable services you depend on remain unchanged and now billing will also come directly from the City,” says James Krauter, Deputy Treasurer, Manager of Revenue and Treasury.

Water customers can expect to see a similar interface to how they manage their property taxes online with the ability to navigate between property tax and water billing accounts.

“This transition does not impact water rates. Rates will remain unchanged as the City takes on this new area of responsibility and will continue to align with the rate structure that took effect on January 1, 2026” says Krauter.

Customers will receive their new City water utilities account number with their first June bill, which they’ll use to register their water billing profile. Those who want to set up preauthorized payments in advance can do so now to ensure they don’t miss an automatic withdrawal.

Additional information

The City will provide additional information throughout April and May by mail to the addresses associated with customer bills.

guelph.ca/waterbill will remain posted with up-to-date information on the transition process.

For all water service-related inquiries, call the City: 519-837-5627

For more information

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph