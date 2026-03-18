Let’s think about saving water—and money—during Fix a Leak Week and World Water Day!

Fix a Leak Week flows from March 16 until World Water Day on March 22.

Guelph, Ont., March 18, 2026 – It’s never a bad time to think carefully about our water use but Fix a Leak Week is an annual initiative held during the third week of March that helps remind us just how important it is. Taking a little bit of time to do a quick scan of your home or business to check for leaks can make a huge difference, reducing water consumption, preventing damage and saving you money.

World Water Day is a United Nations observance highlighting the importance of fresh water and how we need to protect it and make it available to all through the sustainable management of freshwater resources. Learn more about World Water Day and how to get involved.

Looking for leaks

Sometimes leaks are obvious and can be easily seen or heard. Those ones are easy to find and fix. Take a moment to listen around your home or business, and check closely if you hear running water in situations you shouldn’t.

Sometimes, though, leaks are silent and are harder to find. Visit our website for tips on checking toilets for leaks, as well as how to possibly determine if you have a leak by looking at your water meter. If you think you have a leak but want help to make sure, book a free water audit and we’ll be happy to lend a hand.

City of Guelph water rebate programs

Leaks get a lot of attention during Fix a Leak Week, but there’s no need to stop there! Finding other ways to reduce your water use in your home or business has all kinds of benefits:

Using less water is better for the environment

Preserving the capacity of our water system benefits a growing Guelph

Less water used means a cheaper water bill

The City of Guelph has programs to help you find ways to reduce your water consumption, and there can be incentives for doing so. Check out the water rebates page on our website for all the options, including:

Blue Built Home

Homeowners and developers of new builds can get rebates for earning their Blue Built Home certification by installing a greywater reuse system, rainwater harvesting system or making sure to use water-efficient appliances and fixtures. Learn more and sign up.

Water Smart Business

Guelph businesses can get up to $100,000 for installing permanent water conservation upgrades. Save water. Save money. It’s smart business. Learn more and book a free consultation.

Healthy Landscapes visits

Between May and September, the City offers free 45-minute consultations to help you find ways to craft a beautiful landscape that doesn’t take tons of time, money or water. Book your Healthy Landscape visit today!

As part of recognizing Fix a Leak Week and World Water Day, we have a couple popups where we’ll be talking all things water. Catch us:

March 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Guelph, in the University Centre courtyard

March 18, 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Quebec Street Mall, next to the arena stairs

March 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the West End Library

Along with the popups, we’ve got a fun water-focused bingo activity for kids—with prizes! Pick up a play card at the Victoria Road Recreation Centre or the West End Recreation Centre for all the details!

Learn more about Guelph’s water supply

Guelph is the largest Canadian city to rely almost exclusively on groundwater for its drinking water supply, and we work hard to protect it. Learn more about our groundwater on our website.

For more Information

Giancarlo Martini, Water Program Coordinator

Environmental Services, Compliance Programs and Performance

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2116

[email protected]