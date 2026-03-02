Clean and Green – Guelph’s community cleanup is back!

We supply the bags, you supply the help

Guelph, Ont., March 2, 2026 – Registration for this year’s Clean and Green spring community cleanup is open. With spring just around the corner, Clean and Green is the perfect opportunity to give back to the spaces that give us so much. Join the movement: sign up to clean Guelph’s parks, trails and open spaces during the month of April.

Register online by picking a space from our map; this will help make sure we’re not all cleaning the same places. If you’re super keen to clean, you can sign up for more than one location by registering multiple times! When registering, let us know if you need free garbage bags and gloves, and we’ll let you know when and where to pick them up.

Register by March 23

Register online in four easy steps:

1. Check the map to see if your preferred location is available (it will be outlined in green).

2. Click your location and make note of the name of the location on the map.

3. Choose the location name from the drop-down menu.

4. Click submit to register.

Please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5626 if you want to clean up a location not shown on the map or need help with registration.

We invite you to join in this collective effort this spring: individuals, teams, businesses, neighbourhood and community groups, adults, and children – all are welcome. Let’s make this year our biggest clean up yet!

About Clean and Green

Clean and Green is an annual community event that encourages volunteers to sign up to help clean select parks, trails and greenspaces. The cleanup in 2025 involved over 1,800 volunteers and saw almost 100 locations cleaned! Let’s work together to set a new community record this year.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5626