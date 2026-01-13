Guelph Innovation District Block Plan 3

Submission 1 – December 2025
- Engineering Master Servicing Plan – December 225
- Hydrogeological Investigation, Block 3 – December 2025
- Preliminary Geotech Investigation Future Development of Block Plan 3 – September 2021
- Guelph Innovation District Block 3 – Traffic Impact Study – December 2025
- Guelph Innovation District Blocks 1,2,3 – Sustainability Report – March 2025
- Detailed Noise Study – Proposed Mixed Use and Residential Development Guelph Innovation District Block 3 – November 2025
- Guelph Innovation District Block 3 – Planning Rationale Report – December 2025
- Guelph Innovation District Lands, Environmental Impact Study, Block 3 – December 2025
- Cultural Heritage Resource Evaluation Report – Guelph Innovation District Lands – May 2024
- Guelph Innovation District Concept Plan, Block 3 – December 2025
- Guelph Innovation District Block Plan, Block 3- December 2025
- Urban Design Guidelines, Block 3 – December 2025
- Preliminary Removals, Erosion, and Sediment Control, Block 3 Guelph Innovation District – December 2025
