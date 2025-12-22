Some City rates and fees changing January 1

Guelph, Ont., December 22, 2025 – On January 1, 2026, rates and fees for some City services and programs will increase. For 2026, user fees will increase by an average of 2.25% compared to 2025 rates. The changes reflect the City’s Council-approved 2026 budget.

Check the 2026 rates, fees and charges guide for a full list of the rates and the changes with the effective date of change.

Water, wastewater and stormwater rates

The volume charges for water will increase by 42 cents to $2.63 per cubic metre, and the volume charges for wastewater will increase by 1 cent to $2.33 per cubic metre. Daily basic service charges are also changing, with the magnitude of the change depending on the size of the meter.

Monthly stormwater fees will increase to $11.20 – an increase of $1.20 per month.

Parks Facility Rentals Fees

On average, rental fees for City facilities have increased by 2%. Find a full list of available facilities online, and read the 2026 rates, fees and charges guide for more information.

Pubic Waste drop-off

The disposal rate for mixed waste over 56.2 kg will increase to $173 per tonne—$15 higher than the 2025 rate of $158 per tonne. The $10 minimum charge for up to 56.2 kg remains unchanged.

The fees for new or replacement waste carts are $75 for small, $105 for large and $115 for extra-large. Replacement of damaged carts is free if the warranty applies.

Parking

City-owned lots and parkades will require payment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning January 1, 2026. Find the full details, including parking rates, here.

Recreation Program Registration

Fees for fitness, sports, dance programs, and summer camp registrations have increased by an average of 2% to cover rising administrative expenses.

Facility youth subsidy decreased from 45% to 42.5%.

Pet Licensing

Fees have increased by an average of 5% to support ongoing program administration.

Transit

Guelph Transit’s 2026 fees are now available online. Notably, Single ride fees for the Affordable Bus Pass program decreased by an average of 2.65%.

Ontario Building Code Administration (OBCA)

For details on updated building permit fees effective January 1, 2026, visit the 2026 rates, fees and charges guide.

