City parking lots and parkades will require payment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning January 1

Guelph, Ont., December 17, 2025 – As the result of a Council decision during the 2026 budget update, City-owned lots and parkades will require payment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning January 1, 2026.

Free 2-hour on-street parking, special event parking, and monthly permit parking will not be affected by this transition.

Downtown parking lot rates as of January 1, 2026:

  • Daytime rates: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.  
    Hourly at $3/hour  
    Full day parking $24 maximum 
  • Evening rates: 9 p.m. to midnight
    $3 flat fee
  • Overnight rates: Midnight to 8 a.m.
    $3 flat fee
  • Saturday and Sunday:
    $3 flat fee per day
  • Special Event parking flat rate of $5.50
    $3/hour for less than 2 hours

 Locations transitioning to 24/7 paid parking

  • East Parkade and East surface parking lot
  • Fountain Street parking lot
  • Macdonell Street parking lot
  • Market Parkade
  • West Parkade

Payment options for all lots and parkades include:

  1. HONK App – Available for download on iOS and Android (a $0.35 service charge will apply).
  2. HONK QR code – Posted throughout the parkades for quick mobile payment.
  3. Pay stations – Located on Level 1 in the Market, East and West parkades. These stations accept debit, credit, and coins.

For a complete list of downtown parking rates and schedules visit the downtown Guelph parking lots and rates page.

The City is installing signs at all lots and parkades displaying adjusted 24/7 rates.

What isn’t changing

  • Free 2-hour on-street parking once per day, on-street Downtown. After leaving your parking spot, your 2-hour limit expires for the day. If you need to park Downtown for more than two hours, please consider using a municipal lot.
  • The change will not apply to permit-only parking lots (i.e. the Arthur Street, Neeve Street, and Norwich Street lots).
  • Paid on-street parking at Delhi and Westmount between the hours of 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. will remain the same.
  • Monthly permit passes for lots and parkades are still available at the same cost via the parking portal.

