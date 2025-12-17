City parking lots and parkades will require payment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning January 1

Guelph, Ont., December 17, 2025 – As the result of a Council decision during the 2026 budget update, City-owned lots and parkades will require payment 24 hours a day, 7 days a week beginning January 1, 2026.
Free 2-hour on-street parking, special event parking, and monthly permit parking will not be affected by this transition.
Downtown parking lot rates as of January 1, 2026:
- Daytime rates: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Hourly at $3/hour
Full day parking $24 maximum
- Evening rates: 9 p.m. to midnight
$3 flat fee
- Overnight rates: Midnight to 8 a.m.
$3 flat fee
- Saturday and Sunday:
$3 flat fee per day
- Special Event parking flat rate of $5.50
$3/hour for less than 2 hours
Locations transitioning to 24/7 paid parking
- East Parkade and East surface parking lot
- Fountain Street parking lot
- Macdonell Street parking lot
- Market Parkade
- West Parkade
Payment options for all lots and parkades include:
- HONK App – Available for download on iOS and Android (a $0.35 service charge will apply).
- HONK QR code – Posted throughout the parkades for quick mobile payment.
- Pay stations – Located on Level 1 in the Market, East and West parkades. These stations accept debit, credit, and coins.
For a complete list of downtown parking rates and schedules visit the downtown Guelph parking lots and rates page.
The City is installing signs at all lots and parkades displaying adjusted 24/7 rates.
What isn’t changing
- Free 2-hour on-street parking once per day, on-street Downtown. After leaving your parking spot, your 2-hour limit expires for the day. If you need to park Downtown for more than two hours, please consider using a municipal lot.
- The change will not apply to permit-only parking lots (i.e. the Arthur Street, Neeve Street, and Norwich Street lots).
- Paid on-street parking at Delhi and Westmount between the hours of 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. will remain the same.
- Monthly permit passes for lots and parkades are still available at the same cost via the parking portal.
