The Family Fountain will be taken to storage as we prepare for the Downtown Revitalization construction

To prepare for the construction phase of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program starting in spring 2026, underground utility work is required to be completed. Starting in September, Alectra Utilities began replacing and upgrading the critical below-ground electrical infrastructure.

Due to this work, the Family Fountain is required to be moved out of St. George’s Square until the DTIRP construction and streetscaping have been completed in early 2028. Starting the week of October 6, the bronze elements, including the family sculpture, frog, drinking basin, and plaque, will be removed from the base using a crane, packed and transported to an arts conservator studio for storage and conservation. Portions of the concrete may be removed to facilitate the utility work, with the remainder of the concrete being removed in Spring 2026.

The Family Fountain is an iconic local sculpture and an integral part of St. George’s Square. A detailed 3D scan of the fountain will be completed the week of October 6 ahead of any modifications or removals to ensure that the concrete portions of the fountain can be accurately formed when the fountain is re-installed.

The sculpture will remain unchanged in the new design of St. George’s Square. While honouring the integrity of the artwork and original fountain design, we will explore modifications to the lower basin and bench of the Family Fountain so that it is thoughtfully integrated into the new design of St. George’s Square and accommodates off-season engagement, including potential placemaking elements and lighting.

Thank you for your patience as we prepare Wyndham Street for the Downtown Renewal. We’ll continue to keep you updated as the work progresses.

