Downey Road Well and Clythe Water Treatment Plant ecological restoration projects

Guelph, Ont., September 11, 2025

What’s happening

The City of Guelph is starting two projects to restore natural areas at the Downey Road Well and the new Clythe Water Treatment Plant. These projects will help improve the health of local ecosystems, protect water resources and support wildlife.

Project locations

Downey Road Well: This project follows the completion of a new access laneway to the municipal well.

The City will remove harmful plants and plant native trees and shrubs to support the local ecosystems and climate change resilience. New Clythe Water Treatment Plant: This site will become an important part of the City’s water system. Construction of the plant is expected to start in 2027.

Restoration work will help protect the area’s natural features and prepare it for future use.

What’s being done

Removing invasive species:

The City will remove non-native invasive plants like Common Buckthorn, Scots Pine, Honeysuckles, White Mulberry and Autumn Olive.

These plants will be removed using machines and the targeted herbicide Garlon, which is safe to use near water and won’t harm nearby plants or soil.

Planting native species:

After removing invasive plants, the City will plant native trees and shrubs.

These plants are chosen to match the local environment and help the area resist climate change.

This will improve natural features like Hanlon Creek, Clythe Creek, wetlands, meadows, forests and wildlife habitats.

Other environmental work:

The City is also exploring opportunities to do more work to protect nature, such as:

Restoring habitats;

Reducing harm to wildlife near roads; and

Improving the overall environmental and ecological health of the area.

Vegetation removal for construction:

At the new Clythe site, the City is checking which trees and plants may need to be removed to allow access for construction.

No decisions have been made yet. Residents will be informed before any removals happen.

Expected results

Fall 2025: invasive plant removal begins

Spring and Fall 2026: native plantings begin

How you can help

You can support these efforts by taking care of your own property:

Remove invasive species

Learn to spot and safely remove harmful plants.

Dispose properly

Do not compost invasive plants. Put them in a clear garbage bag and place them in your grey waste cart.

Don’t dump yard waste

Never dump yard waste on City land or in parks.

Plant native species

Choose native plants from local nurseries to help local ecosystems.

Resources

For more information:

Nigel Finney CERP, Project Manager, Property Management

Parks and Waters Services

City of Guelph

519-820-3582

[email protected]