City to pilot shared waste containers in Downtown Guelph





Guelph, Ont., August 21, 2025 – As part of ongoing revitalization efforts, the City has launched a pilot program to trial the use of shared waste containers in Downtown Guelph.

Beginning on August 25, eligible Downtown businesses and residents can register for secure access to shared organics, recycling and garbage containers in three key locations:

the Macdonell Street parking lot

the laneway between 72 and 80 Macdonell Street

Wilson Street

Each site is locked and accessible 24/7 only for participating businesses and residents with a special code provided upon registration. The pilot program will conclude on Wednesday, December 31, 2025; based on participant feedback and Council recommendations, it could potentially be extended into 2026.

“This pilot program is an important step toward a cleaner, more sustainable downtown,” says Jayne Holmes, deputy chief administrative officer of Infrastructure, Development and the Environment. “By improving waste sorting and encouraging compliance with our waste management bylaws, we’re helping reduce litter and create a more welcoming environment for everyone who lives, works, and visits Downtown Guelph. We’re excited to work with local businesses and residents to make this initiative a success.”

City staff have already engaged with eligible businesses and will continue to work closely with them throughout the pilot to gather feedback and improve the program. Residents living within 100 metres of the shared waste sites are also invited to register for access.

Improving waste management in Downtown Guelph

The City has noted challenges with the waste, recycling and organics bins throughout Downtown, including:

poor Downtown aesthetics

a lack of compliance with the City’s waste management bylaw, and

a lack of cleanliness and presence of odours, pests and nuisances.

While the City’s Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program and revitalization plans include the eventual installation of underground waste containers in Downtown Guelph, the shared waste container pilot aims to explore an interim solution that can help the City address current challenges while preparing for longer-term waste management solutions. The goals of the shared waste bin initiative are to:

improve waste sorting, and

reduce odours and pests.

Pilot will provide data related to waste generation and sorting

The shared waste containers at the Macdonell Lot will include an innovative weight-based measurement system, which tracks the weight of material entering the bins by the given user. This data will give the City information about the user’s garbage, recycling, and organics generation and will be evaluated to inform waste-diversion programs and initiatives aimed at improving waste sorting.

Resources

Downtown Waste Collection

Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program

Guelph’s Waste-Management Bylaw

Nikki Jackson

Communications Officer

City of Guelph

[email protected]

