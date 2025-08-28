City report outlines opportunities to shape Guelph Innovation District for future growth

Council direction to guide parks, jobs and heritage in city’s growing east end, while supporting new homes

Guelph, Ont., August 28, 2025 – Guelph City Council is considering a proposed plan for the Guelph Innovation District — a major development that will shape how the city grows over the next 50 years.

The City of Guelph is reviewing a “block plan” for Blocks 1 and 2 — a detailed concept that shows how new neighbourhoods could be organized, including roads, parks, housing, schools and employment lands. This is the first time a block plan has been used in Guelph. Block plans guide how development unfolds — ensuring it happens in the right order, is cost-effective and time efficient. Planning for the Guelph Innovation District requires the use of this tool to shape the future of one of the last major undeveloped areas in the city. The current plan proposes up to 4,654 new housing units, a significant opportunity to welcome more people to Guelph and help more residents find a place to call home.

“We’re really excited about this new development and what it means for our community, so we’re eager to get this right,” says Krista Walkey, General Manager of Planning & Building Services. “This decision goes beyond land use. It’s about shaping the kinds of lives possible for the people who come after us. Neighbourhoods become our homes; they’re the places we raise kids, build friendships and find joy and connection. We need to carefully consider how the Guelph Innovation District is planned to ensure it becomes a neighbourhood that supports that kind of life for decades to come.”

City staff have reviewed Fusion Home’s proposed block plan and identified areas where it differs from current Council-approved policies. Staff are seeking Council’s direction on how to best align the block plan with the City’s long-term vision and planning framework.

To support a complete and connected community, staff are recommending the following changes to ensure the community layout aligns with current planning policies and community priorities:

Support space for play, sports and connection with a larger community park (at least 6.7 hectares) : Currently, the block plan proposes a 3.64 hectare community park, which is smaller than the 10-to-20-hectare range outlined in the Official Plan. Through engagement on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy, the Guelph community emphasized the importance of amenities like sports fields and playgrounds. A park of at least 6.7 hectares will allow the City to better meet these community-identified needs and targets, while acknowledging current site constraints.

: Currently, the block plan proposes a 3.64 hectare community park, which is smaller than the 10-to-20-hectare range outlined in the Official Plan. Through engagement on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy, the Guelph community emphasized the importance of amenities like sports fields and playgrounds. A park of at least 6.7 hectares will allow the City to better meet these community-identified needs and targets, while acknowledging current site constraints. Protect space for local jobs and businesses so people can live close to where they work: The block plan includes about 5.3 hectares of employment land, which is below the 16.48 hectares identified by the Province. Staff are recommending changes to better support local job opportunities and economic growth.

The block plan includes about 5.3 hectares of employment land, which is below the 16.48 hectares identified by the Province. Staff are recommending changes to better support local job opportunities and economic growth. Redesignate land use around heritage buildings : In the proposed block plan, the Frost Building — listed as a built Heritage resource and governed by the Ontario Heritage Act — is shown within a future park space. Staff recommend changing the land-use designation for that site to residential to align with Council-approved policies and plans. This will also ensure designated park space better meets the community’s need for sports fields and other park amenities.

: In the proposed block plan, the Frost Building — listed as a built Heritage resource and governed by the Ontario Heritage Act — is shown within a future park space. Staff recommend changing the land-use designation for that site to residential to align with Council-approved policies and plans. This will also ensure designated park space better meets the community’s need for sports fields and other park amenities. Rethink the proposed location for the elementary school: The block plan currently designates employment lands for a future elementary school. Staff recommend shifting the school to a residential block to align with planning policies and preserve space for future jobs, while still meeting school board needs.

The block plan currently designates employment lands for a future elementary school. Staff recommend shifting the school to a residential block to align with planning policies and preserve space for future jobs, while still meeting school board needs. Preserve views and access to the Eramosa River for all to enjoy: City staff are recommending a complete single-loaded road along the Eramosa River, keeping houses to the non-river side of the road to protect community access and views of the riverbank.

Council will review the staff report at a Special Meeting on Wednesday, September 10. You can tune into the live stream of the Council meeting at guelph.ca/news/live/.

To learn more and view the Council agenda, visit our Council meetings page on guelph.ca.

