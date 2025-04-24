City updates Private Tree Protection Bylaw

Guelph, Ont., April 24, 2025 – The City of Guelph Council has adopted an updated Private Tree Protection Bylaw, modernizing how the removal and injury of trees on private property is handled.

The updated bylaw better reflects the importance of mature trees throughout the City and refines the bylaw fee structure to make it more simple, affordable and equitable. The Private Tree Protection Bylaw does not exclusively prevent the removal or injury of trees but rather balances and structures how protection and replacement planting can be used to help maintain the City’s tree canopy.

With the adoption of the updated bylaw, the City’s website has new information to guide residents through determining if their trees are regulated and how to apply for a permit to remove or injure a tree when necessary.

Property owners with questions about the bylaw can contact [email protected] or call 519-837-5626.

What are the changes in the updated bylaw?

The previous Private Tree Protection Bylaw regulated trees at least 10 centimetres (cm) in diameter on properties greater than 0.2 hectares (ha). The updated bylaw still regulates trees that meet those conditions but now also includes trees at least 30 cm in diameter on private property of any size.

The updated bylaw has a new fee structure that helps offset the cost needed to administer, implement and enforce the bylaw while keeping costs for property owners affordable and equitable. The new fee structure can be found in the updated User Fees Bylaw.

Other changes to the bylaw include general housekeeping updates and revisions, like updated wording and definitions to make the bylaw easier to understand and provide clarity on the application and permitting process.

A full summary of the changes in the updated bylaw can be found in the staff report presented to Council.

How was the updated bylaw prepared?

In 2022, the City of Guelph began reviewing the Private Tree Protection Bylaw, last updated in 2010, to find out if the bylaw still met the needs of Guelph. A lot has changed in the past decade and a half, including climate change pressures and the approach to local development.

Evaluating community input from two phases of engagement, other tree-related policies and guidelines, and background research on best practices, City staff prepared an updated Private Tree Protection Bylaw to address identified gaps in the 2010 version.

Key considerations identified by the community through in-person and online engagement were having a bylaw that reflects the importance of mature trees and makes it easy and affordable for property owners to understand and follow.

Details on how the City engaged the community and the feedback that was provided can be found in the engagement summary.

Why does Guelph need a Private Tree Protection Bylaw?

A healthy tree canopy provides lots of value to the community. Along with making the City an enjoyable place to spend time outdoors, trees contribute millions of dollars in value through factors like home energy savings, pollution removal, carbon sequestration and stormwater management. To make the most of benefits provided by trees, the City of Guelph aims to reach 40 per cent tree canopy cover by 2070.

Expanding the bylaw to regulate mature trees—those that are 30 cm in diameter or larger—helps make sure we’re doing what we can to either preserve or replace these valuable natural assets in situations where they need to be removed.

The Private Tree Protection Bylaw is just one of the City’s tools to help manage Guelph’s trees and is used alongside other regulations like the Ontario Heritage Act.

