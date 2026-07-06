The City of Guelph announces new General Manager of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service and Paramedic Chief

Guelph, Ont., July 6, 2026 – The City of Guelph is pleased to announce their new General Manager of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service (GWPS) and Paramedic Chief, Cliff Eggleton, following a competitive recruitment process.

This senior leadership role is responsible for delivering high-quality emergency and community paramedic services across the City of Guelph and Wellington County. The position provides strategic leadership, operational oversight, and financial stewardship to ensure services remain responsive, innovative, and sustainable while meeting the evolving needs of the community.

“I started my career in Wellington County, and it shaped me as both a paramedic and a leader. Now that I’m returning to lead the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service, it feels like a full circle moment, and I’m honoured by the opportunity and the trust it represents. GWPS has a strong foundation, and I’m looking forward to working with both the City and the County as we move into this next chapter,” says incoming GWPS general manager and paramedic chief Cliff Eggleton. “We’ll build on our strengths and what’s already working well, while continuing to find new opportunities to enhance the services we provide to our communities.”

Cliff brings more than 20 years of progressive leadership experience in Ontario’s municipal emergency services sector, with a proven track record of advancing operational excellence, system performance and organizational effectiveness. Most recently, he served as Executive Manager of Administration and Support with Hamilton Paramedic Service, where he provided strategic leadership across key administrative and support functions. Throughout his career, Cliff has held senior leadership roles including Deputy Chief with Perth County Paramedic Services and System Performance Manager with Peel Region Paramedic Services, building extensive expertise in paramedic operations, service delivery and emergency response systems.

“Cliff’s experience in paramedic services and public administration is going to be of tremendous value to the communities we serve and to staff,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy chief administrative officer of public services. “His dedication to delivering resilient, high-quality service, along with his proven leadership and strategic vision, will help build on our strong foundation and position the organization for continued success in the years ahead.”

As current GWPS General Manager and Paramedic Chief Stephen Dewar prepares for retirement on September 30, Chief Eggleton will join the City on August 4, ensuring a smooth leadership transition.

Strategic Communications

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City of Guelph