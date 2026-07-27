Construction notice: Watson Parkway North closed at York Road starting July 27

Notice Date: July 23, 2026

What’s happening:

We’re replacing the watermain and storm sewer within the York Road and Watson Parkway intersection.

Why:

The closure is required to facilitate the completion of the remaining installation of the 300 mm watermain through the intersection of York Road and Watson Parkway as well as upgrades to the storm sewer.

When:

Watson Parkway North will be closed starting July 27, until August 14 (weather permitting).

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Access to York Road from Watson Parkway will be prohibited. Watson Parkway South is not impacted. Please follow posted detour D-4. Please expect delays if travelling in the area.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: No changes.

Map of Construction Area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction