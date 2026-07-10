Construction Notice: Baker Street Paving Works

Notice Date: July 10, 2026

What’s happening:

Steed & Evans Ltd. will be completing grading and paving of the road on Baker Street, from Quebec Street to Woolwich Street, and Park Lane. To facilitate the work, Baker Street and Park Lane will be closed, with local access only.

Why:

The Baker Street Reconstruction project is a complete reconstruction of Baker Street, Park Lane, and Chapel Lane to support the Baker District redevelopment, which includes the construction of the new central library.

When:

The construction on Baker Street is set to begin on Monday July 13, 2026 and is expected to be completed on Friday July 31, 2026 weather permitting.

Changes During Construction:

Traffic lanes: Baker Street and Park Lane will be closed from Quebec Street to Woolwich Street during the project. Local traffic will be permitted in the southbound direction only.

Sidewalks: No changes.

Guelph Transit: No changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of Construction Area

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact [email protected] or visit guelph.ca/construction