New map helps you get around Guelph during construction season

Guelph, Ont., July 6, 2026 – The City has released a new road closure and detour map to make getting around Guelph during construction season easier. Find the map at guelph.ca/construction.

We know road closures can be frustrating, but they’re also important. Road closures let us make critical upgrades to our city’s infrastructure. As we make improvements across the city, this map will help you plan your route for daily trips around Guelph.

This map replaces the previous construction map on the City’s website.

What’s on the map

Here’s what you’ll find on the new map:

Current road closures and detours for City road work.

Future road closures and detours for planned City road work.

Emergency road closures will not appear on the new map. This includes road closures for water main breaks or traffic collisions, for example. Please always follow the posted signs and detours for planned and emergency road closures.

Where to find construction information

guelph.ca/construction: find the new road closure and detour map, and construction notices for City road work.

Google Maps and Waze: current road closures and detours for City road work will also be published on Google Maps and Waze.

If you have questions about the City’s road closures or road construction projects, please continue sending your questions to [email protected].

Share your feedback on the map

Have a comment about how the map works? We’d love to hear from you. Please send your feedback about the map using this form.

For more information

Engineering and Transportation Services

[email protected]