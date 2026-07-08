Guelph Transit sees increase in Canada Day ridership

Guelph, ON, July 8, 2026 – Guelph Transit has reported a 54 per cent increase in the number of passengers on Canada Day, compared to the same time last year. Over 50 per cent of passengers boarded after 7 p.m., during the free service period.

Leading up to Canada Day, Guelph Transit launched a campaign to inform about service updates, including social media posts, radio ads, and a public notice on the City’s website. On Canada Day, three Guelph Transit employees were at Guelph Central Station to support passengers and provide direction. A new dedicated page on the City’s website provided a Canada Day route map, schedule links for zoned routes with timing for each stop and detailed route descriptions.

“We are pleased to see that more people chose Guelph Transit this year. I want to thank all the City staff for their hard work and dedication to our community, who helped ensure smooth operations leading up to and on Canada day,” said Glenn Marcus, general manager of Guelph Transit. “We are already planning for next year and debriefing on what worked well. For example, our Transit App worked perfectly, and we are gathering feedback to help guide future improvements.”

This was the first Canada Day that Guelph Transit operated six zoned routes all day throughout the city alongside Route 99 Mainline, with pickups and dropoffs at any stop along the route. Feedback was used from last year to create a consistent all day experience for riders on Canada Day. Each zoned route operated every 40 minutes from 9:20 a.m. to 3 p.m. and every 20 minutes from 3 p.m. to midnight. Route 99 ran every 20 minutes from 9:20 a.m. to midnight.

Free bus service was provided after 7 p.m., through the sponsorship of Natasha Pedersen, Century 21 Heritage House Limited, Brokerage.

Strategic Communications

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City of Guelph