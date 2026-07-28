Guelph Fire Brings Fire Safety Conversations to Your Door

Guelph, Ont., July 28, 2026 – The Guelph Fire Department is bringing fire-life safety conversations directly to residents through its Fire Safety at Your Door “Knock and Talk” education program.



This door-to-door fire-life safety education initiative gives residents a chance to speak with firefighters and ask questions. It provides an opportunity for residents to learn at their own home, helping them better understand their responsibilities under the Ontario Fire Code and how to keep their home and family safer.



Throughout the summer and fall seasons of 2026, on-duty firefighters in uniform will visit neighbourhoods across Guelph to speak with residents about important fire-life safety topics. Firefighters will talk about the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, a practiced home escape plan, and answer any questions residents have about fire-life safety.



“Fire safety starts at home,” says Guelph Fire Chief Steven Goode. “These conversations help residents understand their responsibilities and ensure they have the tools and knowledge needed to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to talk one-on-one with Guelph firefighters, ask questions and get helpful information they can use to take action and reduce fire-life risks in their home.

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms – It’s the Law!

The Guelph Fire Department reminds residents that Ontario law requires working smoke alarms to be installed on every level of the home and outside all sleeping areas. Smoke alarms provide early warning in the event of a fire and are proven to save lives.



As of January 1, 2026, the law in Ontario requires working carbon monoxide alarms installed in homes with fuel-burning appliances, fireplaces, attached garages and must be maintained in good working order. Carbon monoxide is a colourless, odourless gas that can cause serious illness or death.

For more details on the Fire Safety at Your Door Campaign and what you can do to ensure your home complies with the Ontario Fire Code, visit guelph.ca/knockandtalk.

For more information

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph