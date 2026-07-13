First Development Using Guelph’s New Planning Tool Shows How Process Can Fast-Track Housing and Improve Affordability

Rendering of the proposed 14-storey development at 233-237 Janefield Avenue

Guelph, Ont., July 13, 2026 – New housing and affordable units may soon be on the way to Guelph, with the help of the City’s new planning tool. The City of Guelph has completed its first review of a proposed 275-unit apartment building, including 21 affordable units, at 233-237 Janefield Avenue in just 25 days.

“The Janefield Avenue proposal shows what the Community Planning Permit System was meant to do: encourage affordable housing and meet community needs,” said Krista Walkey, General Manager of Planning and Building Services. “With this new planning tool, we can review a project that includes affordable housing quicker. That’s good for the developer, because it substantially accelerates municipal approvals which helps reduce costs, and it’s good for the community because it helps ensure affordability is part of future growth.”

This marks the first development with affordable units to move through the Community Planning Permit System (CPPS). Approved in April 2025, the CPPS — which applies in the Stone Road/Edinburgh Road growth area — helps streamline reviews and allows taller buildings when affordable housing or other community benefits are included. For 233-237 Janefield Avenue, this means the proposed building can be 14 storeys rather than 10, since it includes affordable units.

The proposed development includes:

275 one-, two- and three-bedroom units

21 units rented at provincially defined affordable rates

273 parking spaces

303 bicycle parking spaces

Using the CPPS, the City completed its review of the application within the required 45 days instead of the usual 150 days required for a zoning bylaw amendment and site plan application. The streamlined review process is supported by a robust review process before the development application is submitted. Together, these steps help get housing built faster while also ensuring developments are thoroughly reviewed and ready to go.

“We are proud to bring forward a thoughtfully designed residential development that will help address Guelph’s growing need for housing. Janefield Residences reflects our commitment to delivering new homes that meet the needs of current and future residents while fitting within the surrounding neighbourhood,” said Daniel Esfandiari of Group Five, the developer behind the proposed Janefield Avenue development. “Through collaboration with our consultants, project partners, and City staff, and by utilizing the Community Planning Permit System, we have developed a proposal that allows for growth while supporting community benefits like affordable housing. We look forward to continuing through the approval process and ultimately delivering high-quality housing that will serve Guelph for years to come.”

The CPPS was one of the actions funded by the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund, which aims to fast-track housing and improve affordability in Guelph. The Janefield Avenue proposal is one example of how this work is supporting Guelph’s housing progress.

With the review complete, the next steps are for the developer to clear outstanding conditions, secure a Community Planning Permit, and apply for a building permit before construction can begin.

To learn more, visit our Community Planning Permit System page on guelph.ca.

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City of Guelph