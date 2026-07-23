Falling into recreation programs!

Fall program schedules now available; registration opens August 13

Guelph, Ont., July 23, 2026 – We might be in the middle of summer, but we’ve got fall on our minds! Starting August 13 at 7:30 a.m., you can register for Guelph recreation programs running between September to December. Program schedules are now live on recenroll.ca so you can plan before registration opens.

Beginning August 13, register online at recenroll.ca or by phone at 519-837-5699. If you plan to pay with cash or prefer to register in person, you can do so at the West End Community Centre and Victoria Road Recreation Centre.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Log in to your account on recenroll.ca.

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the “Family Member Detail Page”, scroll down to the “Finance Info” section and click/tap the “New” button.

Enter the card information into the form.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enroll in fall programs with just a few clicks.

New additions to RecEnroll

Beginning on registration day (August 13), we’re introducing an online waiting room called “Queue it” when registering for planned and drop-in recreation programs. Queue it is a virtual waiting room that helps us ensure a smooth registration process for everyone. You will be automatically placed in line and let in once it’s your turn. You’ll also be provided with an estimated wait time for when it’s your time to register.

Check out our FAQ’s about Queue it and get more information at Frequently asked questions about Rec Enroll – City of Guelph.

South End Community Centre programming

We’re so excited for the South End Community Centre to open! As we prepare for the opening of this facility, stay tuned for drop-in recreation programs available later this fall. Registered programming at this facility will begin for winter registration. More information will be shared as we get closer to opening!

Check out more details about this facility at South End Community Centre – City of Guelph

Work or volunteer with us this fall!

We offer many fall employment opportunities for you to gain work experience and have fun. From inclusion support staff to fitness instructors, we’ve got something for everyone. Interested in learning more? Applications are now open on an ongoing basis. We can’t wait to welcome you to our team.

We also offer a wide range of volunteer opportunities for students 14 and up, adults and seniors. When you invest your time, skills and enthusiasm in volunteering, you help make our city a vibrant and rewarding place to live, work and play.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program helps adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes and other memberships. To learn more about the fee assistance options and to apply, visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699 or visit any of our Community Centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people living with disabilities

We are committed to making our recreation programs inclusive and accessible, creating a welcoming environment where individuals of all abilities can fully participate.

Inclusion Services are available for individuals living with disabilities who require extra support to participate in programs or camp. Supports may include program adaptation, the use of modified equipment or the assistance of an Inclusion Support staff member. This service is provided at no additional cost. Support must be requested and an Inclusion Intake Form must be completed at least four weeks prior to the program start date. Support is based on the availability of trained staff and is not guaranteed. More information can be found on the Inclusion Services website.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699