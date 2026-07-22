City prioritizes infrastructure maintenance with Asset Management Policy update

Guelph, Ont., July 22, 2026 – On July 21, City Council approved the City’s Asset Management Policy update. The policy governs how the City manages over 200,000 infrastructure assets across 17 service areas to support a strong quality of life in Guelph.

The updated policy is complimented by the release of a new business intelligence (BI) dashboard on the state of City infrastructure. It includes data on City infrastructure assets like roads, sidewalks, bridges, watermains, buildings and parks among many others. The dashboard is available on guelph.ca.

“The updated policy reinforces the City’s commitment to managing infrastructure in a transparent, sustainable and accountable way,” says Monica Silva, Manager, Corporate Asset Management. “The new dashboard gives residents a clear look at the condition of City infrastructure, while the policy guides how we assess infrastructure needs, capital prioritization, manage risk and supports long-term financial planning. Together, they help Council and staff make informed decisions about maintaining the infrastructure that supports everyday life in Guelph.”

Infrastructure renewal

The updated policy reinforces the integration of asset management into the City’s strategic, financial and budget planning processes. Information, such as asset condition, risk, lifecycle costs and service level impacts, help inform capital investment decisions and support responsible prioritization of the City of Guelph’s infrastructure.

Like other municipalities across Ontario, the City faces an infrastructure funding gap between current infrastructure needs and available capital funding. The City’s current infrastructure renewal backlog is $462 million. Understanding this gap helps Council make informed decisions about infrastructure priorities, balancing the renewal of existing assets to support growth and existing services.

The City is committed to continuing to provide reliable essential services for residents and businesses in Guelph by making challenging capital prioritization decisions within limited capital funding. The dashboard outlines the current condition of City infrastructure while also providing a 10-year forecast of the levels of service provided. This data supports budget decisions about maintaining existing infrastructure while also planning for Guelph’s growth.

Quick facts

Ontario Regulation 588/17 guides the City’s corporate asset management, planning and reporting.

The total replacement value of all City assets is $6.96 billion.

The total current backlog is $462 million.

On average, the City’s infrastructure assets are in ‘fair’ condition.

The City’s infrastructure assets include 550 kilometres of roads, 705 kilometres of sidewalks, 569 kilometres of water pipes, 122 facilities and 126 parks among many others across 17 service areas.

Residents told the City in this year’s satisfaction survey that infrastructure and road construction/maintenance is a priority. The dashboard provides a transparent look at the data we use to help make decisions about the City’s infrastructure.

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Media contact

Strategic Communications

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City of Guelph