2026 Guelph Satisfaction Survey results

The City’s 2026 Guelph Satisfaction Survey results show that our residents continue to be happy with the quality of life in Guelph and with City services.

Between March 23 and April 9, we surveyed a random sample of Guelph residents to learn about satisfaction with the current level of City programs and services, and their perception of the overall quality of life in Guelph.

Satisfaction surveys help us to understand if we’re meeting our mission to deliver responsible and responsive public service to Guelph’s growing and diverse community. The results also help us to identify opportunities where we can continue to make improvements to support our shared vision for Future Guelph.

The survey results show that the pressures of inflation, increased cost of living, and housing affordability are impacting Guelph residents, as they are in communities all across Canada. Despite these pressures, the satisfaction survey indicates that Guelph residents overall feel they have a good quality of life and are satisfied with the services provided by the City. We recognize there is more work to be done to continue improving services to the community in housing availability, infrastructure and road maintenance, and addressing issues around poverty.

We’ll use the results to support and inform corporate initiatives, identify gaps, improve program or service design and delivery to enhance the resident experience.

What we heard

89 per cent of survey respondents rate the quality of life in Guelph as good or very good

16 per cent of respondents identified Guelph’s most pressing issues as infrastructure and road construction/maintenance, along with housing availability and affordability.

81 per cent of survey respondents said they were satisfied with the overall service delivery by the City.

41 per cent of respondents prefer maintaining existing programs, service levels, and facilities even if it means taxes or user fee increase

When asked about their most recent interaction with the City

73 per cent of respondents who had contact with the City in the last 12 months shared that they were satisfied with their most recent interaction with the City

71 per cent feel welcome and accepted in Guelph

Transparency

65 per cent of respondents feel that the City continues to share information openly and transparently with the community.

Background

Between March 23 and April 9, the City conducted a satisfaction survey to better understand resident needs and expectations. Forum Research administered the survey and completed 601 interviews by phone and 146 online via self-selection.

The 2026 information collected was compared to past City satisfaction surveys, and Forum Research’s municipal database.

Results from the survey will help guide the City’s understanding of what’s working well and where services can be improved.

Resources