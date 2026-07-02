10 Individuals Rescued During Canada Day Storm at Guelph Lake Conservation Area

Guelph, Ont., July 2, 2026 – The Guelph Fire Department’s Specialty Water Rescue Team safely retrieved 10 people from Guelph Lake on July 1 after a sudden and severe storm with heavy winds, lightning and rain created dangerous conditions on the water.



At 5:09 p.m., the department responded to a water rescue call at Guelph Lake Conservation Area following reports of two paddleboarders in distress. The department’s Specialty Water Rescue Team and water rescue boat along with staff from Fire Stations 1, 3 and 5 responded immediately.



With the assistance of Grand River Conservation Authority staff, crews were directed to the last known location of the two paddleboarders. After the water rescue boat launched, responders quickly located two individuals in distress – one clinging to a kayak and another stranded in open water on the opposite side of the island.



During the initial rescue operation, responders spotted several additional people stranded at multiple locations around the lake. Crews then safely rescued and transported an additional eight individuals to the main dock.



The response was a coordinated effort involving several partner agencies:

Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services deployed multiple units to assess all rescued individuals. No injuries were reported and no one required transport to the hospital.

The Ontario Provincial Police assisted with land and water searches to verify victim counts and ensure everyone was accounted for.

The Specialty Water Rescue Team performed a secondary sweep of the lake and located two additional paddleboarders who had been blown ashore after losing their equipment. Both were safely returned to the dock and assessed by paramedics.

OPP officers also located a mother and child who had briefly been reported missing while kayaking. They were found safe on the main beach.

Following a final sweep of the lake to ensure everyone was accounted for, no other individuals remained in danger and the operation concluded with a total of 10 people safely rescued.

“I thank all Guelph Fire Department staff who responded on the scene with speed and compassion,” said Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Wilker. “This incident highlights exactly what our Specialty Water Rescue personnel train for year-round, from open-water rescues to ice rescue operations. Our teams are constantly prepared to respond rapidly when lives are on the line, and their swift actions yesterday helped prevent a major tragedy.”

“I also wish to thank the Grand River Conservation Authority staff, who were first on scene and provided critical assistance in directing responders to the initial rescue locations. An extended thank you and appreciation goes to Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and the Ontario Provincial Police for their partnership and support throughout the operation. The coordinated efforts of all responding agencies contributed to the successful rescue” the Deputy Chief added.

Water safety reminders

The Guelph Fire Department reminds residents and visitors to prioritize safety when participating in water activities.

The best ways to ensure you are prepared for a rapidly developing storm:

Wear a properly fitted lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD) at all times

Check weather conditions before and during water activities

Return to shore immediately if severe weather approaches

Ensure appropriate safety equipment is readily available

These precautions can significantly reduce the risk of injury or death during emergencies on the water.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph