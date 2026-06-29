Updated Outside Water Use Bylaw in place for Guelph

Simplified bylaw is easier to follow and lowers spikes in water use

Guelph, Ont., June 29, 2026 – An updated Outside Water Use Bylaw was adopted at the City Council meeting on June 23, and comes into effect today, June 29. This updated bylaw refines and simplifies the Outside Water Use Program, making it easier for the community to understand and follow. With the new bylaw in place, we’ve shifted from three outside watering restriction levels down to just two levels. Working together as a community to make smart decisions with our water during the warm months of the year lowers peak demand on our water infrastructure. Only so much water can fit in the pipes at once, so spreading out higher use reduces demand on the system.

Under the updated bylaw, the Outside Water Use Program is in effect from April 1 to October 31 each year. Throughout these months, the City monitors water use and weather conditions to determine which level of restrictions are needed, between Level 1 (Standard) and Level 2 (Elevated):

Level 1 – Standard: cautious use

Lawn watering

Allowed for no more than four hours per day between midnight-9 a.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on your municipal address day (even-numbered municipal addresses can water on even-numbered dates, odd-numbered municipal addresses on odd-numbered dates).

Watering ornamental gardens

Allowed any time.

Watering vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs

Allowed any time.

Recreational sprinklers

Allowed any time.

Level 2 – Elevated: reduce use

Lawn watering

Not allowed.

Watering ornamental gardens

Allowed for no more than four hours per day between midnight-9 a.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on your municipal address day (even-numbered municipal addresses can water on even-numbered dates, odd-numbered municipal addresses on odd-numbered dates).

Watering vegetable gardens, trees and shrubs

Allowed any time.

Recreational sprinklers

Allowed any time.

Learn more about the Outside Water Use Bylaw and Program at guelph.ca/outsidewater.

Watering permits

Sometimes businesses and homes need to use water at times or in ways that fall outside the restrictions of the Outside Water Use Bylaw. In these circumstances, like caring for a newly planted lawn, you can apply for a water permit.

For more information

Guelph Outside Water Use Program

519-822-1260 extension 2153

[email protected]