Construction notice: College Avenue West closed between Borden Street and University Avenue starting June 17

Notice date: June 5, 2026

What’s happening:

As part of the College Avenue Infrastructure Improvements project, the City of Guelph’s contractor, Goetz Construction is working to replace and upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure, as part of the infrastructure improvements on College Avenue West, from Borden Street to just east of University Avenue (Stage 2 construction). Before this construction starts, Stage 1B- College Avenue between Gordon Street to Borden Street is scheduled to re-open to local traffic. We’ll provide updates about for this upcoming construction on guelph.ca/construction.

Why:

The City is making necessary upgrades to underground pipes and improving infrastructure to support Guelph’s growing population. This work is identified in the City’s Water and Wastewater Servicing Master Plan, Cycling Master Plan, Transportation Master Plan and Official Plan .

When:

We expect construction on College Avenue West, between Borden Street and University Avenue (Stage 2 construction), to begin on or about June 17, and anticipate it will be completed by the end of September, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: College Avenue West will be closed, between Borden Street and University Avenue. No through traffic permitted. Local access will be maintained on College Avenue West. Please follow the posted detour route along Gordon Street, Stone Road and Edinburgh Road South.

Sidewalks: Please expect temporary disruptions and follow the posted signs for safety.

Guelph Transit: Guelph Transit routes 1, 2 and 15 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for details.

Waste collection: Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule and the contractor will move if necessary. To mitigate mixing of carts during construction, we ask that carts be labelled with your house number

Private driveway access: All businesses in the construction area remain open. Every effort will be made to maintain access to businesses and driveways in the construction area during construction working hours (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected. The City’s contractor, Goetz Construction, will provide notice of any changes that may occur.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction