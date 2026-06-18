Proposed development in your community: 233-237 Janefield Avenue

About the planning application

233-237 Janefield Avenue, File: SP26-012 – Ward 5

The subject lands are located south of Janefield Avenue, east of Hanlon Expressway, and north of Stone Road West on vacant land totaling approximately 1.08 hectares in area. Surrounding areas include a mix of Medium Density Residential and Low Density Residential neighbourhoods to the north and west, with the ALMA at Guelph Student Housing apartment, Scottsdale Drive, and Stone Road Mall located in the easterly direction. To the south are vacant lands followed by Stone Road West, Commercial uses, and Low-Density Residential uses. The subject lands are within the Community Planning Permit (‘CPP’) System for the Stone Road and Edinburgh Road area and within the ‘Strategic Growth Areas’ of the Official Plan.

The Applicant has submitted a Class-2 CPP application to facilitate the proposed development of a 14-storey residential building with 275 units provided. The building features a 6-storey podium, outdoor amenity terraces on the 7th floor, a green roof on the 8th floor and 9th floor, and a rooftop amenity terrace on the 14th floor. A total of 273 parking spaces is provided at surface level and underground, along with 303 bicycle parking spaces.

For the proposed Class-2 CPP application, a public or council decision meeting is not required. If you wish to, you can provide your comments as noted below.

The Planner to contact for this application:

Anand Shah, Senior Development Planner

Planning & Building Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260, ext. 4141

[email protected]

If you wish to provide comments, please send your written comments to the Planner on file no later than Friday, July 10, 2026, by 4 p.m.

For more information

Related documents are available online at https://guelph.ca/2026/06/237-janefield-avenue/ .

Alternate document formats are available upon request.