Construction notice: Paving on Dakota Drive, Delaware Avenue, Ramona Court and Algonquin Road starts July 7

Notice date: June 29, 2026

What’s happening:

We’re repaving the following streets: Dakota Drive, from Victoria Road North to Delaware Avenue; Delaware Avenue, from Brant Avenue to Speedvale Avenue East; Ramona Court; and Algonquin Road, from Brant Avenue to Delaware Avenue. The City of Guelph’s contractor, Brantco Construction, will complete this work. It includes removing the existing asphalt, grading the gravel base; repairing concrete curbs; adjusting storm grates, manhole covers and valves; and, repaving the road.

Why:

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. Find more information about this program at guelph.ca/living/construction-projects/annual-paving/.

When:

We anticipate starting work on or about July 7 and expect it to take between four to six weeks to complete, weather permitting. Updates about this project can be found on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions throughout the construction area. Please follow all posted signs and any flagpeople directing traffic for safety.

Sidewalks: There may be temporary impacts to sidewalks during construction.

Guelph Transit: No Changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Property access: There may be temporary impacts to driveways and laneways during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access during working hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m.).

On-street parking: There may be temporary reductions to on-street parking (where permitted), during curb repairs and paving. Please use alternative parking on nearby streets.

Please be advised the City or its paving contractor, Brantco Construction, will not approach you to re-pave your driveway. Third-party contractors are not permitted to operate in active City construction zones. In some instances, due to the removal and replacement of curb along driveway aprons, the City may need to re-pave a section of the bottom of a private driveway. If required, paving costs would be covered by the City.

What’s happening:

We’re repaving the following streets: Dakota Drive, from Victoria Road North to Delaware Avenue; Delaware Avenue, from Brant Avenue to Speedvale Avenue East; Ramona Court; and Algonquin Road, from Brant Avenue to Delaware Avenue. The City of Guelph’s contractor, Brantco Construction, will complete this work. It includes removing the existing asphalt, grading the gravel base; repairing concrete curbs; adjusting storm grates, manhole covers and valves; and, repaving the road.

Why:

This project is part of the City’s Annual Paving Program. Find more information about this program at guelph.ca/living/construction-projects/annual-paving/.

When:

We anticipate starting work on or about July 7 and expect it to take between four to six weeks to complete, weather permitting. Updates about this project can be found on guelph.ca/construction.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: Lane reductions throughout the construction area. Please follow all posted signs and any flagpeople directing traffic for safety.

Sidewalks: There may be temporary impacts to sidewalks during construction.

Guelph Transit: No Changes.

Waste collection: No changes.

Property access: There may be temporary impacts to driveways and laneways during construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access during working hours (7 a.m.-7 p.m.).



On-street parking: There may be temporary reductions to on-street parking (where permitted), during curb repairs and paving. Please use alternative parking on nearby streets.

Please be advised the City or its paving contractor, Brantco Construction, will not approach you to re-pave your driveway. Third-party contractors are not permitted to operate in active City construction zones. In some instances, due to the removal and replacement of curb along driveway aprons, the City may need to re-pave a section of the bottom of a private driveway. If required, paving costs would be covered by the City.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction