Construction notice: Edinburgh Road South lane reductions Young Street to Floral Drive starting June 15​

Notice date: June 4, 2026 ​

What’s happening:

​​Goetz is installing ten sets of sewer and water services and repaving the road.

Why:

​​This project supports a development project at 302 – 310 Edinburgh Road South. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

When:

​​Work starts on or about June 15 and takes about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​There will be lane reductions on Edinburgh Road South during the project. Two-way traffic (one lane in each direction) will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Sidewalks: ​ The east sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 302 to 310 Edinburgh Road South during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Forest Street and College Avenue West to use the west sidewalk.

Guelph Transit: ​ Guelph Transit bus stop may be temporarily impact during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes.

Waste collection: ​No changes.

Private driveway access: Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.​

Map of Construction Area

Thank you for your patience during this construction project.

For more information



[email protected]

guelph.ca/construction