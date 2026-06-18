Help us plan the kinds of parks that work for Guelph – and how we get them

Key facts

Have your say through the online survey and budget prioritization activity by July 13, and register to attend the upcoming open houses to share your feedback:

Guelph, Ont., June 18, 2026 – Our second round of engagement on the update to our Parkland Dedication Bylaw and the creation of our Parkland Acquisition Strategy digs even deeper into what we heard from the community at the tail end of 2025. Join us to talk about what it might take to get the right kinds of parks in the right places to support our growing city. We’ll use what we hear from the community to prepare a bylaw update and strategy that we’ll take to Council in early 2027.

You can find a summary of what we heard during the first round of engagement on the Have Your Say project page.

Adapting to the present and planning for the future

We’re updating the Parkland Dedication Bylaw to reflect recent changes in the legislative environment that adjusted how Ontario municipalities calculate and collect parkland dedication. Alongside the bylaw, we’re developing a Parkland Acquisition Strategy, as recommended in our Park Plan and Parks and Recreation Master Plan, to strategically identify and prioritize methods for getting more parkland. As Guelph grows, we need to align our expectations around parkland targets and what it’ll take to reach them.

This work will also be informed by the Outdoor Sports Facility Strategy, heading to Council early in 2027.

Resources

For more information

Christina Vannelli, Park Planner

Park and Trail Development, Parks

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2431

[email protected]