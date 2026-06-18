Guelph residents report strong quality of life and satisfaction with City services

Guelph, ON, June 18, 2026 – Results from the 2026 Satisfaction Survey show that residents continue to feel positive about their overall quality of life and the services they receive from the City.

Forum Research conducted the survey between March 23 and April 9 on behalf of the City. It gathered feedback from a random sample of residents about life in Guelph, City services, and future priorities.

Key findings from the survey include:

89 per cent of respondents rated the quality of life in Guelph as good or very good

81 per cent said they are satisfied with overall City service delivery

73 per cent of residents who interacted with the City in the past 12 months were satisfied with their most recent experience

65 per cent feel the City shares information openly and transparently

“These results show that residents value the services the City provides and the strong quality of life in Guelph,” said Tara Baker, chief administrative officer, City of Guelph. “We’re grateful for this feedback and will keep working to improve our services to meet the needs of our growing and diverse community.”

The survey also revealed new and emerging issues that are top of mind for residents while also spotlighting areas where concerns have eased.

“This feedback helps us understand what matters most to residents and supports better decision making,” said Jodie Sales, general manager of Strategic Initiatives and Intergovernmental Services. “It also comes at the right time as we’re working to update the City’s strategic plan, the results will be instrumental in grounding that work in the expectations of our community”.

With the current Future Guelph strategic plan set to expire at the end of 2027, staff are preparing for its update. More details around that work will be communicated in the coming months.

The full 2026 Satisfaction Survey information report will be posted on guelph.ca by 4 p.m. on Friday, June 19. Residents are encouraged to visit the City’s website and explore the results once they are available.

Strategic Communications

[email protected]

City of Guelph