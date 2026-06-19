Creating a digital twin of Guelph to improve our urban forest management

Innovative 3D mapping tool gives accurate, actionable data

Guelph, Ont., June 19, 2026 – We’ve partnered with Jakarto to create a high-precision digital twin of City assets within the public right-of-way, including street trees. Driving Guelph’s roads with mobile LiDAR cameras, Jakarto will capture detailed street-level data to create a 3D map that accurately reflects the city’s tree inventory. This technology accelerates our progress on the One Canopy Tree Planting Strategy as we work towards 40 per cent tree canopy cover by 2070. This project is part of our ongoing commitment to modernize how we manage City assets and deliver better, innovative service.

Detailed data for decision-making

Jakarto’s scans will give us valuable data about the street trees, like:

tree height,

trunk diameter,

height of the lowest branch, and

projected crown area.

This data, combined with our existing tree inventory resources and updated aerial LiDAR data capture to be shared by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources later this year, will give us an enhanced picture of the canopy cover, structure and distribution across the city. With richer data, we’ll be able to spot issues sooner and act faster and identify valuable planting opportunities as we work to expand the canopy, improve equity and respond to climate pressures.

Beyond trees, the mobile mapping initiative will also capture and document a range of other City-owned assets, including elements of transportation, infrastructure and streetscape features. This expanded dataset strengthens the City’s asset management, infrastructure planning, service optimization, risk assessment and more.

Field data collection will take place between June 19 and June 30, with Jakarto’s mobile mapping vehicles operating on city streets. The process is non-intrusive and does not involve access to private property.

For more information

Dave Beaton, Program Manager

Forestry and Sustainable Landscapes, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2761

[email protected]