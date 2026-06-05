City of Guelph to receive $15.7M in federal funding to support Guelph Transit

Through the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), the City will receive $1,573,391 annually over the next 10 years

Guelph, Ont., June 5, 2026 – Over the next 10 years, the City of Guelph will receive $1,573,391 annually through the Baseline Funding stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF).

This funding will help the City of Guelph advance a capital plan that supports a clean, connected and customer-focused future for transit. This long-term funding is both sustainable and predictable, allowing Guelph Transit to plan for future growth.

“We are grateful to be receiving this federal funding, as a way to responsibly fund critical transit infrastructure,” said Tara Baker Chief Administrative Officer, City of Guelph. “This funding will provide a stable revenue stream over the next decade for Guelph Transit to be able to invest in projects that will contribute to improving not only rider experience, but also support accommodating new housing and job growth, as well as our climate and energy targets.”

This funding will be used to support:

New electric bus charging infrastructure

Refurbishing existing diesel buses to extend lifespans

Adding more electric buses to the fleet

These initiatives will aim to support the City’s Race to Zero targets and the Transportation Master Plan. Expanding and improving transit infrastructure allows us to help people get where they need to go, as we build more homes. It also supports diverse and more affordable housing types, by allowing people to use public transit to stay connected across our community.

“This funding is great news as the City continues to purchase more buses to keep our residents moving,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “This will improve our transit operations for everyone while maintaining affordability and helping reduce our environmental footprint.”

“The Government of Canada’s 10-year allocation for public transit in Guelph provides stable and predictable funding to improve transit services, reduce carbon emissions, and build a more efficient transportation network,” said Dominique O’Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada. “I am thrilled to see this significant investment in Guelph Transit to support a more connected, affordable and sustainable community. It builds on previous federal government investments for electric buses and a new transit garage.”

About Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit offers public transit services across the city. Services include 26 conventional routes, mobility service and On-demand; Guelph Transit is proud to offer transit solutions that cater to the community’s diverse needs.

About the CPTF

The Canada Public Transit Fund is a historic investment that will support transit in communities of all sizes across Canada. The Fund will provide stable and predictable funding to address long-term transit goals and aims to:

Increase the use of public transit and active transportation relative to car travel

Increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities

Help mitigate climate change and improve climate resilience

Improve public transit and active transportation options for all, especially Indigenous People and equity-deserving groups

Dominique O’Rourke, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Councillor Busuttil, Tara Baker, chief administrative officer, City of Guelph, Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy chief administrative officer, Public Services, Stephen O’Brien Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Corporate Services, Terry Gayman Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Infrastructure, Development, and Environment and staff from Operations and Guelph Transit.

Strategic Communications

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City of Guelph