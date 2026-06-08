Building homes in Guelph gets easier, with new clarity around zoning rules

Guelph, Ont., June 8, 2026 – Building homes in Guelph is now a bit easier, thanks to a partial settlement from the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) on an appeal from a local builders’ group to the City’s Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw.

The decision provides more clarity on more than half of the appealed rules — 57 in total — and will support faster, clearer answers on areas such as:

building lengths

parking rates

buffer strips

bicycle parking

“Improving housing supply is a top priority for Council,” said Krista Walkey, General Manager of Planning and Building Services. “This decision provides more clarity around zoning rules and will help ease the process for those in our community who are looking to build more housing — whether that’s an in-law suite, a backyard home, or a new condo building.”

While the partial settlement brings some sections of the Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw into effect, several sections are still under city-wide appeal and five site-specific appeals remain. The City of Guelph continues to work closely with relevant property owners and the Grand Highlands Homebuilders Association to address concerns and find a resolution to the remaining appeals.

To learn more, visit the Comprehensive Zoning Bylaw webpage on guelph.ca.

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