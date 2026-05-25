Construction notice: Changes to the St. George’s Square intersection configuration

Date Posted: May 25, 2026

What’s happening:

Starting Tuesday, May 26, the intersection within St. George’s Square will be reconfigured to accommodate a temporary road connecting Quebec Street to Douglas Street.

The traffic lights within the intersection will be removed and stop signs will be installed on Wyndham Street and Quebec Street allowing all directions of traffic to continue. Douglas Street will currently remain one-way with on-street parking.

The construction of the temporary road connecting Quebec Street and Douglas Street is scheduled to begin the week of May 28 and is expected to take approximately one week to build. During the construction of the temporary road within St. George’s Square, the intersection will remain open to all directions of traffic.

This work is in conjunction with the Wyndham Street reconstruction work which began on March 30 and extends from Wellington Street East to the south side of Cork Street.

More information is available on guelph.ca and Diggable Downlow.

Why:

​​The City of Guelph is beginning the first phase of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP), which is a multi-phased project that will span the next decade within Downtown Guelph.

During Phase 1, the City is working at replacing aging sewers and watermains (some over a century old) to ensure safe and reliable service for generations to come. As we restore the area, we’re also taking the opportunity to upgrade roads, sidewalks and cycling facilities. In addition, we’re modernizing the streetscape in the Downtown Guelph. While streetscape improvements are a valuable secondary benefit, the heart of this project is about renewing essential infrastructure to support a resilient and thriving Downtown.

When:

Work will begin on Tuesday, May 26.

Changes during construction:

For changes relating to traffic, sidewalks, waste, Guelph Transit, and access to businesses and Guelph Central Station during construction, please see the Wyndham Street closure construction notice.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Maxine Koehler, Construction Ambassador/Project Coordinator

Capital Planning and Growth, Engineering & Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3913

[email protected]