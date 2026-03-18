Construction notice: Wyndham Street full closure beginning March 30

Notice date: ​ March 18, 2026

What’s happening:

Starting the week of March 30, work will begin to replace and upgrade sanitary sewer and watermain infrastructure along Wyndham Street. The first closure will be Wyndham Street from Wellington Street East to south of the Macdonell Street intersection and may extend to Cork Street.

Wyndham Street to Quebec Street is expected to be closed beginning in late April or early May.

Wyndham Street from Wellington Street East to the north side of Carden Street is expected to reopen to vehicular traffic by the end of July 2026.

More information is available on guelph.ca and Diggable Downlow.

Why:

​​The City of Guelph is beginning the first phase of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program (DTIRP), which is a multi-phased project that will span the next decade within Downtown Guelph.

During Phase 1, the City is working at replacing aging sewers and watermains (some over a century old) to ensure safe and reliable service for generations to come. As we restore the area, we’re also taking the opportunity to upgrade roads, sidewalks and cycling facilities. In addition, we’re modernizing the streetscape in the Downtown Guelph. While streetscape improvements are a valuable secondary benefit, the heart of this project is about renewing essential infrastructure to support a resilient and thriving Downtown.

When:

Work will begin the week of March 30.

Changes during construction:

Traffic lanes: ​There will be a full road closure on Wyndham Street. Work will be sequenced with sections of Wyndham Street fully closed to vehicular traffic at different times. Some sections will have overlapping closures. As sections of Wyndham Street near completion, they may be reopened to vehicular traffic with potential reduced lanes or one-way traffic control measures.

Sidewalks: ​ Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Wayfinding signage will be installed along Wyndham Street and surrounding streets to inform and facilitate vehicles and pedestrians to and through Downtown.

Guelph Transit: ​ It is expected that the bus routes 3 Westmount, 4 York, 8 Janefield, 9 Waterloo, 10 Paisley, 11 Silvercreek, 12 Delhi, 13 Eastview, and 20 Northwest Industrial will be affected and detoured during construction. The following bus stops will be affected during construction:

297 (Wyndham Street at Fountain Street, northbound),

397 (Woolwich Street at Cardigan Street, southbound),

1001 (Quebec Street at Wyndham Street North, westbound),

1130 (Wyndham Street North at Cork Street, southbound), and

5830 (Wyndham Street North at Quebec Street, northbound)

Visit guelphtransit.ca for more information about stop changes and route detours.

Guelph Central Station access: The entrances to the Guelph Central Station drop off locations will be affected by the construction from March 30to the end of July 2026. The south entrance off Farquhar Street will remain accessible. Pedestrian access is available on Macdonell and at Carden Street.

Waste collection: ​Waste collection will be completed by the contractor at a similar level of servicing as it currently is. Any change to solid waste collection methods will be communicated in advance.

Business access: ​ All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction. Every effort will be made to maintain access to buildings in the construction area. Business Open signs with a directory of businesses in the area will be installed along the pedestrian pathways to inform and direct pedestrians to open Businesses.

Map of construction area

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For project information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Maxine Koehler, Construction Ambassador/Project Coordinator

Capital Planning and Growth, Engineering & Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3913

[email protected]