Springtime in City parks

Many City park amenities are opening for the season
Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2026 – Our Parks team has been hard at work preparing the sports fields and courts across the city for the season. Many of them are now ready for the community to enjoy, with a few needing just a bit more time to get in shape. Read on to find the courts, pitches, fields and more that are waiting for you—and which ones to stay off of for just a little longer:
Tennis and pickleball – open for use
Nets are up on most of the tennis and pickleball courts throughout the city, with evening lighting starting May 1.
A few of the courts have delayed openings:
Margaret Greene Park court renovations
The Margaret Greene courts are being reworked a little, with two of the four tennis courts converting to five pickleball courts. Once complete, Margaret Greene Park will have two tennis courts and five pickleball courts, all with new surfacing. This work is weather-dependent, but we’re expecting the courts to reopen in mid to late June.
Temporary nets at the Mollison Park tennis courts
The Millison Park tennis courts are open, but temporary nets are in place until work on the courts is scheduled later in the year.
South End Community Park opens May 15
South End Community Park is closed until May 15 to support the construction of the South End Community Centre. Once the park opens, the tennis courts will be available for use.
Cricket – open for use
Cricket pitches are open for use and available for booking, with some exceptions:
Orin Reid Park
Some geotechnical investigations at Orin Reid Park mean the cricket pitch is out of commission until May 19. Please stay off the pitch until this time.
Baseball – open for use
Baseball diamonds are open for use and available for booking, with some exceptions:
Hastings Stadium and Larry Pearson diamonds open mid-May
The Hasting Stadium and Larry Pearson diamonds open for use and booking on May 20.
Basketball – open for use
Basketball courts are available at various parks across the city.
Volleyball – open for use
Beach volleyball nets are now up in all our parks with volleyball courts.
Soccer – opening throughout May
Soccer fields across the City open in May; keep an eye on the sports fields status page for the latest information.
Washrooms
Park washrooms are now open for the season, available for use between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Find washroom locations on guelph.ca.
Please be sure to share our park spaces and treat them with respect. Issues can be flagged for City attention at any time through the Report a Problem map.
For more Information
519-837-5626