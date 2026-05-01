Springtime in City parks

Many City park amenities are opening for the season

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2026 – Our Parks team has been hard at work preparing the sports fields and courts across the city for the season. Many of them are now ready for the community to enjoy, with a few needing just a bit more time to get in shape. Read on to find the courts, pitches, fields and more that are waiting for you—and which ones to stay off of for just a little longer:

Tennis and pickleball – open for use

Nets are up on most of the tennis and pickleball courts throughout the city, with evening lighting starting May 1.

A few of the courts have delayed openings:

Margaret Greene Park court renovations

The Margaret Greene courts are being reworked a little, with two of the four tennis courts converting to five pickleball courts. Once complete, Margaret Greene Park will have two tennis courts and five pickleball courts, all with new surfacing. This work is weather-dependent, but we’re expecting the courts to reopen in mid to late June.

Temporary nets at the Mollison Park tennis courts

The Millison Park tennis courts are open, but temporary nets are in place until work on the courts is scheduled later in the year.

South End Community Park opens May 15

South End Community Park is closed until May 15 to support the construction of the South End Community Centre. Once the park opens, the tennis courts will be available for use.

Cricket – open for use

Cricket pitches are open for use and available for booking, with some exceptions:

Orin Reid Park

Some geotechnical investigations at Orin Reid Park mean the cricket pitch is out of commission until May 19. Please stay off the pitch until this time.

Baseball – open for use

Baseball diamonds are open for use and available for booking, with some exceptions:

Hastings Stadium and Larry Pearson diamonds open mid-May

The Hasting Stadium and Larry Pearson diamonds open for use and booking on May 20.

Basketball – open for use

Basketball courts are available at various parks across the city.

Volleyball – open for use

Beach volleyball nets are now up in all our parks with volleyball courts.

Soccer – opening throughout May

Soccer fields across the City open in May; keep an eye on the sports fields status page for the latest information.

Washrooms

Park washrooms are now open for the season, available for use between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Find washroom locations on guelph.ca.

Please be sure to share our park spaces and treat them with respect. Issues can be flagged for City attention at any time through the Report a Problem map.

For more Information

519-837-5626

[email protected]