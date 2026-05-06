Making the most of our water: Guelph’s Outside Water Use program

It’s Outside Water Use Program season, with some possible changes to the program coming later this year

Guelph, Ont., May 6, 2026 – Guelph’s Outside Water Use Program is a seasonal initiative that helps our community make the most of our water between the months of April and October. In the warmer months of the year, thinking critically about how and when we use water helps make sure we’re not putting unneeded stress on our infrastructure; only so much water can fit in the pipes at once!

That’s how the Outside Water Use Program comes into play. We know the warmer, drier months of the year tend to increase outside water demands across the board: from watering lawns to industrial cooling and everything in between. By doing what we can to space these activities, the spikes in demand on our water systems are smoothed out. The program also gives us the tools needed to handle potential drought conditions.

While the primary program goal is to even out demand on the water infrastructure, there are all kinds of water conservation and environmental benefits to thinking critically about how we use our water, too. For example, while it may feel like watering your lawn in the middle of a super hot day keeps it thriving, it’s actually best to water in the morning or evenings, when the water won’t evaporate as quickly. These are the sorts of considerations that go into the program’s watering restrictions, which can be found for each level of the current program on guelph.ca/outsidewater.

May 6 water conditions report

During the Outside Water Use Program’s active season, a weekly water conditions report highlights how the City determines the necessary water restriction level. We’ve had a cool and wet start to the year so far, so May 6 is the first conditions report for the 2026 season.

Because of all the rain lately, demand on the system remains low, and the outside water restrictions sit at Level 0 – blue.

In this level, even-numbered street addresses can water their lawns on even-numbered calendar days, and odd-numbered street addresses can water theirs on odd-numbered calendar days, with watering allowed 7 to 9 a.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. The latest water conditions report and a full summary of outside watering restrictions in each level is available at guelph.ca/outsidewater.

Changes to the outside water restrictions are also posted to City social media feeds and advertised throughout Guelph.

Upcoming Outside Water Use Program changes

Over the past couple of years, we’ve been working on an update to the Outside Water Use program and the underlying bylaw, looking to make it easier to understand and follow. In June, we’ll be presenting this new bylaw to Council for their consideration. If adopted, there will be some differences in the way the program looks, moving from three levels down to just two stages. Any changes to the bylaw and the Outside Water Use program watering restrictions will be shared on our website at guelph.ca/outsidewater. For summaries of the community engagement we’ve done while working to update the program and bylaw, check out the project’s Have Your Say page.

For more information

Guelph Outside Water Use Program

519-822-1260 extension 2153

[email protected]