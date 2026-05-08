Construction notice: Restored access to South End Community Park during community centre construction

Notice date: May 8, 2026

What’s happening:

South End Community Park is opening for the season on May 15, with an adjusted access route while construction on the South End Community Centre is being completed.

Why:

As the final stages of community centre construction are completed ahead of the grand opening later this year, part of the South End Community Park parking lot will stay fenced off to ensure construction can continue safely and efficiently.

When:

The South End Community Park will reopen May 15, with construction fencing around the community centre staying in place until the work is complete.

Changes during construction:

Parking lot and park access: Starting May 15, South End Community Park’s public parking lot will be accessible from the entrance off Poppy Drive West. Once parked, signs on site will highlight the pedestrian route to the park amenities.

Map of construction area

About the South End Community Centre

Learn more about the South End Community Centre on the project page.

Thank you for your patience during this important construction project.

For more information

Stephanie Guy

Facility Design & Construction, Facilities & Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 3622

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]